Minnesota State

Fishing Popularity Still High in Minnesota [PODCAST]

By Jay Caldwell
Posted by 
WJON
WJON
 16 days ago


Last year during the pandemic fishing license sales were at an all time high. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says license sales this year were about the same as last year. Glen thinks many people got back into fishing last year and those have stuck with it this year. He says he's seeing more activity on the lakes during the week than in year's past with the public accesses in some cases looking just as busy as what weekend's used to look like. Glen says weekend's have been crazy this spring and summer.

