Fishing Popularity Still High in Minnesota [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wolf population is growing. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says there is evidence that wolves are damaging the deer population in northern Minnesota and a wolf hunt could make sense for the state. The DNR announced earlier this week that Minnesota will not have a wolf hunting season this year despite receiving clearance to do so because wolves have been removed from the endangered list in Minnesota. Wisconsin has chosen to have a wolf hunting season and Schmitt says the interest is there to participate in wolf hunting in Minnesota. The DNR estimates that the wolf population in Minnesota is at 2,700 with peak at 3,000 between 2002-2005. The lowest point was in the 1960s when Minnesota had an estimated 350 wolves in the state.