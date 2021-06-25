Should You Drink Celery Juice for Weight Loss? We Found Out

Celery juice is back. The low-calorie vegetable stole the show from kale, spinach, and other greens because of anecdotal health claims made by celebrities, athletes, and influencers, on social media. Two of the most influential celery juicers are Kim Kardashian and Novack Djovak who touted the juice for treating personal health conditions and supporting better digestion. Others suggest celery juice clears their skin, alleviates headaches, treats sleeping disorders, aids weight loss, and more. However, nutritionists say there's not enough evidence as to whether the celery juice health claims are true. Studies have yet to be conducted. Instead, nutritionists advise people to drink celery juice for its science-backed health benefits such as providing a good source of vitamin K, potassium, and helping you stay hydrated. Here's everything you need to know about the celery juice trend, if it actually works, and if you should the vibrant green drink.