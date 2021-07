The trading company Etsy announced that it will recruit dozens of employees in Mexico City over the next year, mainly in positions within the product and engineering areas. Rachana Kumar, Etsy vice president of engineering and CEO of Etsy Mexico , commented in a statement that “with its vibrant and growing technological development, Mexico City is an ideal place for Etsy to build new roots and expand its workforce to the level global. We are proud to welcome new talent from the Mexico City tech community to the Etsy family. “