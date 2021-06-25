Now Streaming: BOSCH, Hard Boiled Detective Seeks Justice
Everybody counts or nobody counts. All seven seasons are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. I've seen all 8 episodes of Season 7. Like any good, trustworthy detective, Harry Bosch lives with his dog in a beautifully designed, immaculately-kept home, propped up on stilts in the Hollywood Hills, overlooking the Los Angeles basin, from where he can keep an eye on all the wrongdoers who prowl the streets, while he drinks hard liquor, smokes, listens to jazz music, broods, and seeks justice.