More than 30 million people across western states are sweating a lot this weekend as temperatures soar well into the triple digits in yet another heat wave that is likely to break records. This new heat wave comes shortly after the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia suffered through a “heat dome” that also broke records. The scorching temperatures this weekend are also largely due to a “heat dome,” only this time it is over the Four Corners region of the western United States. Nearly all of California and Nevada will feel this latest heat wave and cities including Las Vegas and Sacramento are likely to experience all-time record high temperatures.