Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tom Cruise's Longtime Friend Rosie O'Donnell Blasts Scientology

By Lia Beck
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Cruise and Rosie O'Donnell get along great… as long as they avoid one topic. In a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, O'Donnell was asked about her lengthy friendship with the Mission: Impossible star. While they aren't super close, the two have known each other for 25 years, and the comedian spoke fondly about him. But, O'Donnell also shared her thoughts on Scientology, which is Cruise's religion, and she didn't mince words. Read on to see what O'Donnell had to say about her meaningful connection with Cruise and about his controversial religion.

bestlifeonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
5K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Leah Remini
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Rosie O'donnell
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Cobie Smulders
Person
Kirsten Dunst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blasts#Yahoo#Doan S Bakery#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Did Suri Cruise Move In With Her Dad Tom Cruise Last Summer?

Did Suri Cruise choose to live with her father, Tom Cruise, last summer? That was the story one tabloid was pushing this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor. Suri Cruise Moving Into Scientology Compound?. Twelve months ago, Star reported that Suri Cruise had spoken...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Tom Cruise Going On ‘Undercover’ Dates With Sofia Boutella

Tom Cruise isn’t known for dating around, but when he finds someone he likes, he often sticks with them for a while. Earlier this year, one tabloid seemed to think the Mission: Impossible star had been secretly dating Sofia Boutella. Gossip Cop is investigating the story to see if the former co stars were more than friends.
CelebritiesFox News

Rosie O'Donnell speaks out about 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' ending, says host was in 'complicated' situation

Ellen DeGeneres appears to have Rosie O’Donnell's support when it comes to ending her longtime talk show. The former host of "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" appeared on SiriusXM’s "The Jess Cagle Show" on Wednesday where she weighed in on DeGeneres' highly-publicized exit following a toxic workplace scandal that saw the host being ripped by staffers and former guests.
UEFAHollywood Life

Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise’s Kids, Connor & Isabella, Both Post Rare Selfies On The Same Day

Connor and Isabella Cruise were cheering on their favorite hockey and soccer teams in the Stanley Cup and UEFA Euro Championship in both selfies. Tom Cruise, 59, and Nicole Kidman’s, 54, son Connor, 26, and daughter Isabella, 28, both posted rare selfies on their Instagram stories on Wednesday July 7. Both of the actors’ children are usually very private, but they both posted the photos as they cheered on for different sporting events (soccer and hockey). Neither of the Cruise children were let down as both of their teams won!
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Sarah Paulson Recalls Awkward Encounter With Matthew Perry at Star-Studded "Make Out Party"

Watch: Sarah Paulson Feels "Terrified" Over "Ratched" Release. Well, this is not how we thought today would start. Sometimes celebrities catch you off-guard with a real gem of a story—and such was the case for Sarah Paulson when she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, June 21 in person. During her chat with Jimmy Kimmel, the Ratched star recalled one unforgettable night out with Carrie Fisher early in her career. As Paulson explained, she had to go to a party at an executive's house by herself, but fortunately, Fisher was also there by herself and they hit it off.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Rosie O'Donnell doesn't miss talk show work

Rosie O'Donnell doesn't miss the workload from her talk show. The 59-year-old star created and presented the Emmy-winning 'The Rosie O'Donnell Show' between 1996 and 2002 but admits she became fed up with the repetitive nature of the show. Rosie said: "I miss the people and staff and doing surprise...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Tom Cruise Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It’s been a long time since Tom Cruise was considered a daring actor, at least in the strictest sense of the word. Sure, he’s now famed for risking life and limb in the name of our entertainment by pulling off an increasingly escalating string of dangerous stunts in each of his new big budget blockbusters, but the interesting and immensely talented dramatic performer has largely been lost behind the A-list sheen.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Rosie O'Donnell Weighs in on The End of 'Ellen'

Comedian and former talk show host Rosie O'Donnell is giving her two cents on Ellen DeGeneres wrapping her nearly two-decade-old chat fest. From 1996 until 2002, O'Donnell was known as the "Queen of Nice" when she hosted her self-titled talk show,. She stated she felt as though there was more to it than DeGeneres being known as the "be kind" lady coming back to bite her.
TV & Videosfeelingthevibe.com

$100,000 Pyramid: Lorraine Bracco vs Ralph Macchio & Rosie O’Donnell vs Paige Davis

$100,000 Pyramid is all-new this week, with two pairs of celebrities going head-to-head. The Hollywood names in question are Lorraine Bracco, who goes up against Ralph Macchio, and Rosie O’Donnell faces off with Paige Davis. We’ve got details on tonight’s episode, the contestants, and even a few photos below. So, keep reading for all that information.

Comments / 3

Community Policy