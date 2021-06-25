Police investigating overnight shootings in Gaffney
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an early Friday morning shooting where a man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his legs. Deputies were dispatched to a “shooting with injuries” call Friday about 1:41 a.m. in the 2400 block of Union Highway in Gaffney. According to sheriff Steve Mueller, the 33-year-old shooting victim was airlifted to Spartanburg Medical Center and is expected to recovered from his injuries.www.gaffneyledger.com