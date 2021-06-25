Channing Tatum Just Shared His First-Ever Photo of His Daughter's Face

Channing Tatum shares seven-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum, with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. While Dewan has been known to post photos and videos of Everly, Channing is notoriously private about his daughter, only sharing snaps of her that expertly shield her face—that is, until yesterday. On June 24, Channing posted a picture of the father-daughter duo with their toes in the sand and the ocean behind them. And in the caption, he shared the adorable details of what the two got up to on the beach. To see the first photo Channing has shared of his daughter Everly's face, read on.