Dennis Link, 66, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 after an extended illness. Dennis was born on March 19, 1955 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the beloved son of Estel and Jewell (Miller) Link. Dennis was a 1973 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, and a dedicated employee of General Motors in Ontario, retiring in 2010. He was a "quiet man" who was kind and caring and always thought of others before himself. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling to do so including his annual trip to Myrtle Beach every year. He loved to gamble and made yearly trips to Las Vegas to press his luck and win some money. His hobbies included spending time at the Liederkrantz, watching football where he could be heard cheering for the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. He was proficient at crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and watching his favorite shows, ESPN, the History channel, and WWE on television.