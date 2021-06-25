Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mansfield, OH

Dennis Link

richlandsource.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDennis Link, 66, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 after an extended illness. Dennis was born on March 19, 1955 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the beloved son of Estel and Jewell (Miller) Link. Dennis was a 1973 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, and a dedicated employee of General Motors in Ontario, retiring in 2010. He was a "quiet man" who was kind and caring and always thought of others before himself. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling to do so including his annual trip to Myrtle Beach every year. He loved to gamble and made yearly trips to Las Vegas to press his luck and win some money. His hobbies included spending time at the Liederkrantz, watching football where he could be heard cheering for the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. He was proficient at crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and watching his favorite shows, ESPN, the History channel, and WWE on television.

www.richlandsource.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Ontario, OH
City
Mansfield, OH
City
Jewell, OH
Mansfield, OH
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Las Vegas#Ohiohealth Mansfield#Estel#General Motors#The Ohio State Buckeyes#The Cleveland Browns#Espn#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
UFCPosted by
Fox News

Dustin Poirier's wife gets last laugh in Conor McGregor feud

Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie, sent a one-finger salute to Conor McGregor as the Irishman sat on the mat while trainers tended to his injured leg after UFC 264 on Saturday night. McGregor had brought Poirier’s wife into his trash-talking in the days leading up to the bout. He shared videos...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.

Comments / 0

Community Policy