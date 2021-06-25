Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Summer’s Best New and Newly-Reopened Los Angeles Restaurants

By Pat Saperstein
Variety
Variety
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the city fully re-opens, Los Angeles restaurants are pulling out all the stops to welcome back patrons. Some have been open for outdoor dining throughout, others are just now reopening, but they’re all in the mood to celebrate after the past 16 months that devastated the restaurant world. And while a few spots braved opening during the pandemic, even more new exciting places to eat and drink are on the horizon across the city, from Pasadena to downtown L.A. to the beach cities.

