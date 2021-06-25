Summer’s Best New and Newly-Reopened Los Angeles Restaurants

As the city fully re-opens, Los Angeles restaurants are pulling out all the stops to welcome back patrons. Some have been open for outdoor dining throughout, others are just now reopening, but they’re all in the mood to celebrate after the past 16 months that devastated the restaurant world. And while a few spots braved opening during the pandemic, even more new exciting places to eat and drink are on the horizon across the city, from Pasadena to downtown L.A. to the beach cities.