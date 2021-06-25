How bad food got our knickers in a twist

All of us know something about wanting something real bad — depending on what it is it can put us in hot pursuit to attain it; and sometimes a want can become an obsession or an addiction; but when you want something bad enough, I mean really bad, you do what you have to do to get it; many a person is in a position at work right now simply because they pursued a dream, sacrificed so much, put their personal life on hold just to fulfill a dream; their ambition paid off; those who have attained higher education can testify that just saying you want an education is not enough;.