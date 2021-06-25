Cancel
How bad food got our knickers in a twist

The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Dickensian school I went to in Horsham, we wore big brown outer knickers and inner white ones (Letters, 24 June). Their best use was for smuggling lumps of the most inedible food under the leg elastic in order to escape punishment in the refectory. The danger was forgetting it was there, so strips of cold mutton fat might emerge during gym – or once calamitously during a dance class where the famous Madame Vacani was teaching us to curtsy in case of future encounters with another of her pupils, Princess Lilibet. I was never allowed into another dance class, and have not re-entered Sussex in years.

