July 9, 2021 - En Español | WASHINGTON - A new AARP survey released on Thursday shows that more than half (58%) of adults 50 and older are concerned they will not be able. to afford prescription drugs over the next few years for themselves or their families. Three in four (77%) reported they take prescription medications on a regular basis, and one-fifth said they chose not to fill a doctor’s prescription in the last two years. Cost was the most common reason given for not filling a prescription. When asked if they agreed that drug prices could be lowered without harming innovation of new medicines, about 80% strongly or somewhat agreed.