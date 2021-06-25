Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

With ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society,’ Tony Hale Delves Deeper Into Family Programming

By Elaine Low
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 15 days ago

Perhaps best known for his comedic work on “Veep” and “Arrested Development,” Tony Hale has also been prolific in programs for younger eyeballs over the years, from “Toy Story 4″ and “Forky Asks a Question” to the adaptation of his 2014 book, “Archibald’s Next Big Thing.” Although he continues to work in adult fare (“Eat Wheaties!” and the upcoming “Being the Ricardos”), his recent slate is populated with family-friendly fare: “I Heart Arlo,” the “Rugrats” revival, the “Clifford the Big Red Dog” movie and “The Mysterious Benedict Society” — based on the books by Trenton Lee Stewart — which sees him play identical twins Mr. Benedict and Mr. Curtain.

variety.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Variety

Variety

25K+
Followers
35K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trenton Lee Stewart
Person
Selena
Person
Kristen Schaal
Person
Armando Iannucci
Person
Tony Hale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identical Twins#Veep#Covid#Facetime#Boafo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Disney Plus’ The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode List & Review

American mystery adventure series ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ has been creating a frenzy all around since it released the first two episodes on June 25, 2021. The show follows a very talented and smart individual Mr.Benedict who authorizes 4 kids to Infiltrate The institute run by Mr.Collins sends messages that infiltrate one’s subconsciousness and slip ideas and thoughts into people’s minds. The 4 kids are on a mission to stop this nefariousness.
Long Beach, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Viewing the Videos: Family mystery, fast times nine

Fans have been waiting a long time for the latest Fast and Furious movie and it’s finally in theaters. And in home video, there’s a movie for adults (“Good on Paper”) and one for families “The Mysterious Benedict Society.”. It is Viewing the Videos. STREAMING. Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+) Based...
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Casting: Goldblum, Horowitz, Mateen, Aduba

Jeff Goldblum has joined the cast of the fifth season of “Search Party ” at HBO Max. He’ll play the recurring role of Tunnel Quinn, a charismatic tech billionaire who enters a very public business partnership with Dory (Alia Shawkat). [Source: TV Line]. Bones and All. Jake Horowitz (“The Vast...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season Two? Has the Disney+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Disney+ subscription service, The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Mystic Inscho, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, and Marta Kessler. The story revolves around four young and gifted orphans — kind-hearted Reynard “Reynie” Muldoon (Inscho), circus performer Kate Wetherall (DeOliveira), wild-card Constance Contriare (Kessler), and quiz show champion George “Sticky” Washington (Carr). After winning a scholarship competition, the children are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict (Hale) for a dangerous mission — to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. However, the orphans soon learn things aren’t as they seem.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First trailer for The Good Place and Community stars' new comedy

The Good Place favourite Kristen Bell has a new crime caper on the horizon titled Queenpins, and now we have our first trailer. Also featuring a powerful supporting cast in Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve), Joel McHale (Community), Paul Walter Hauser (Cruella) and Vince Vaughn (Freaky), this upcoming movie is inspired by real events.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Ponders His Luck in 'Mr. Corman' Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The first two episodes of “Mr. Corman” will premiere on Aug. 6, with each episode thereafter releasing weekly on Friday. The series follows Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt), a failed musician who teaches the fifth grade at a San Fernando Valley public school. With his ex-fiancé Megan (Juno Temple) moving out and his high school friend Victor (Arturo Castro) moving in, Josh has been struggling through bouts of anxiety and loneliness, manifesting, as seen in the trailer, as a burning ball of fire hurtling toward Earth.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick to Star in Netflix Opioid Drama ‘Painkiller’

Netflix has set the main cast for the upcoming opioid crisis drama “Painkiller,” with Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick set to take on two of the lead roles. The drama, from director Peter Berg and “Narcos” showrunner Eric Newman, will tell the story of the opioid crisis in the U.S. Aduba will play Edie, an investigator leading the case against Purdue Pharma, while Broderick will portray Richard Sackler, scion of the billionaire Sackler family and senior executive at Purdue.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Kumail Nanjiani to Star in ‘Homeland Elegies’ Limited Series at FX

FX is developing a limited series adaptation of Ayad Akhtar’s acclaimed 2020 novel “Homeland Elegies,” with Kumail Nanjiani attached to produce and star. Described as “raucous and searing,” Akhtar’s novel “blends fact and fiction to tell an epic story of identity and belonging in post-Trump America. Part family drama, part social essay, part picaresque novel, at its heart it is the story of a father, a son, and the country they both call home.”
NFLPosted by
Parade

14 Things to Watch This Week: The White Lotus, Sitcom History & Salty Sailing With Colin Farrell

Wondering what to watch? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into this weekend and through next week, on network and cable television, streaming and on demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening this week. Let’s get watching!
ReligionFirst Showing

Alan Tudyk & Hannah Kasulka in Con Comedy 'Playing God' Trailer

"Can't stop now, it's the role of a lifetime." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Playing God, a film from writer / director Scott Brignac. It's debuting in August despite not showing up at any festivals before. A brother & sister con-artist duo find themselves scamming a grieving billionaire by convincing him they can introduce him to God, face-to-face. They recruit their mentor, and together the three of them attempt the biggest con of their lives. The film stars Hannah Kasulka & Luke Benward as the con siblings, also joined by Michael McKean, Jude Demorest, Marc Menchaca, plus Alan Tudyk. This actually looks like a great heist film, might be an undiscovered gem. Especially with the tease when he finally sits down with "God" - yeah this film seems much more clever and grand than I was expecting at first.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Kristen Stewart Movie Just Hit Netflix

Jesse Eisenberg and Kirsten Stewart showed they had great chemistry when they first collaborated on 2009 coming-of-age comedy Adventureland, so there were high hopes that the duo would be able to replicate that dynamic in an entirely different genre when they re-teamed six years later for action comedy American Ultra, which just hit Netflix.
California StateNewsTimes

Victoria Justice, Joel McHale Starring in Comedy 'California King' (EXCLUSIVE)

Victoria Justice and Joel McHale have joined the cast of “California King,” a comedy that mixes together a story of friendship, mattresses and a kidnapping gone terribly wrong. The Glickmania, Bombo and Vanishing Angle film is the feature directorial and writing debut of Eli Stern. It co-stars Travis Bennett (“Dave”) and Jimmy Tatro (“Home Economics”).

Comments / 0

Community Policy