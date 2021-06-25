With ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society,’ Tony Hale Delves Deeper Into Family Programming

"Can't stop now, it's the role of a lifetime." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Playing God, a film from writer / director Scott Brignac. It's debuting in August despite not showing up at any festivals before. A brother & sister con-artist duo find themselves scamming a grieving billionaire by convincing him they can introduce him to God, face-to-face. They recruit their mentor, and together the three of them attempt the biggest con of their lives. The film stars Hannah Kasulka & Luke Benward as the con siblings, also joined by Michael McKean, Jude Demorest, Marc Menchaca, plus Alan Tudyk. This actually looks like a great heist film, might be an undiscovered gem. Especially with the tease when he finally sits down with "God" - yeah this film seems much more clever and grand than I was expecting at first.