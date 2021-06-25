How to expand your red wine repertoire beyond cabs, pinots and merlots
We humans are creatures of habit. Too often, our wine choices are cab, cab, cab, chard, pinot and cab. We can easily miss out on wine’s amazing diversity. Last week, we celebrated the vine’s variety by exploring white wines from around the world similar enough to our favorites to lead us out of our rut and on an adventure. This week, we’ll try to explore different red wines, with a hat tip to Hugh Johnson, who features “If you like this, try this” in his annual pocket wine guides.www.washingtonpost.com