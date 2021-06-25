How to expand your red wine repertoire beyond cabs, pinots and merlots

Merlot is the most versatile of red grapes. Originally from Bordeaux it now pops up around the world, aided by its juicy, plummy flavour and its easy-to-drink appeal. As a blend it helps shape some classic Bordeaux styles, while on its own it has found favour in countries such as Australia, Argentina, Chile and South Africa. In France, the grape not only forms part of the classic claret blend but also shines on its own in Bordeaux as well as in the south and south-west of France. In the New World, it’s in Chile that merlot has flourished with a...