NYPD in search of gunman traveling on dirt bike, opened fire on SUV in Wakefield

(Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) The New York City Police Department launched a search for a man who shot a firearm towards an SUV in the Bronx on Wednesday, according to ABC 7 NY.

The NYPD's Crime Stoppers unit shared footage of the incident, which took place on East 223rd Street in the Wakefield section of the borough. The gunman is seen shooting at the vehicle after hopping off a dirt bike.

The 25-year-old behind the wheel of the black Acura MDX SUV escaped without injuries.

According to ABC 7, the bullets went through the driver's side window, which was open. The driver's side door was pierced from the inside during the attempted shooting.

The victim was able to get away safely in his vehicle.

After the shooting, the gunman returned to his dirt bike and fled from the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.