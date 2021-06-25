Cancel
Jerseyville, IL

Lights Are On Again: Stadium Theatre Celebrates, Turns On 72-Year-Old Marquee

RiverBender.com
 15 days ago
SEE VIDEO: JERSEYVILLE - Thursday night was an exciting time in the City of Jerseyville and Stadium Theatre owner Steve Doughtery. The legendary 72-year marquee lights were again flashed on and a ribbon cut to celebrate the project completion. Under the leadership of Dougherty, owner of Dougherty Theaters, The Stadium Theatre in Jerseyville used the COVID-19 Pandemic break to work on the restoration of the historic theatre. The marquee will once again look like it did when it opened

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
