Make Your Next Lake Day Easy and Clean With These Top-Rated Sandless Beach Blankets
Editors Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Beach weather is here. Whether you're headed to the lake or the ocean, there's only one thing that can bring down a sunny day by the water: getting sand in all the places you shouldn't. Beach days should be easy, so grab a sandless beach blanket and let your worries wash away.www.wideopencountry.com