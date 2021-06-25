Make Your Next Lake Day Easy and Clean With These Top-Rated Sandless Beach Blankets

Have you ever wanted to take the family lunch on the water on a floating picnic table? Lon Cameron from Winthrop did and viola! The motorized floating picnic table was born. Lon and his wife and have a dock at the pond where they live in Winthrop. The end floating piece was in pretty bad shape and when he took it all apart, the float boxes were still in decent shape. So, naturally, he did what any other hobby homeowner would do and took to Pinterest to see what fun things people do with dock float boxes.