Behringer’s UB-Xa synth is one step closer to release – listen to a new sound demo

By Sam Willings
musictech.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBehringer has released a new video on the long-awaited UB-Xa polysynth, along with the news that the design is complete. The UB-Xa is Behringer’s take on the classic Oberheim OB-Xa analogue polyphonic synthesizer. The company has been working on the UB-Xa since 2019, with a few teasers and progress updates along the way. Now, Behringer is nearing the completion of the synth, stating that it has “finally completed the design of the UB-Xa”.

