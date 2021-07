Planted and playful are often opposing adjectives with mountain bikes, but Nukeproof says that the new 170mm mixed-wheel MegaWatt e-bike can cover both aspects. In their words, it has “anti-squat that’s optimized to create a bike that descends like a DH bike, yet climbs like an escalator.” The aluminum frame houses a Shimano EP8 motor, and the top models get a 630WH battery while the Comp models have a 504WH power unit that can be swapped out for the larger cell. Nukeproof says that the bike is intended to ride like their popular Mega models — with some extra oomph.