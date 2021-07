The U.S. government bears most of the liability for a disgraced former Air Force serviceman killing 26 people at a Texas Church, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday. Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, committed the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on November 5, 2017, but Air Force agents and leadership failed to get him into an FBI database due to a previous domestic violence conviction. That conviction, for abusing his then-wife and breaking his infant stepson’s skull, would have precluded him from having a gun. Instead, he was able to buy a Ruger AR-556 semi-automatic firearm from a San Antonio gun store on April 7, 2016, according to the ruling. More than a year and a half later, he went on to kill 25 people, including a pregnant woman’s expected child, and to wound 20 others. He fled when chased by a person with a rifle, and he the died by suicide, leaving the final death toll at 26.