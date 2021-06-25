Cancel
Combat Sports

Fedor Emelianenko Set To Headline Bellator Debut Event In Russia

By Daniel Yanofsky
Fightful
 16 days ago
Bellator MMA will be heading to Russia for the first time ever and will bring the legendary Fedor Emelianenko with them. During a special press conference, Bellator President Scott Coker announced that the promotion will be holding an event inside the VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia on October 23. Headlining the event will be Emelianenko against an unnamed opponent. Coker is looking to bring several of his fighters from Russia to the event.

UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Star Claims He ‘Killed’ Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor Emelianenko recently revealed that he will be returning to the world of MMA. Fabricio Werdum is one of the fighters who has started actively calling out Fedor for a fight against him. It seems the trend of legendary people returning to a sport is not just limited to the world of professional wrestling.
NFLmmanews.com

Anderson Silva & Werdum Possible Opponents For Fedor Emelianenko?

Anderson Silva and Fabricio Werdum appear to be in the Fedor Emelianenko sweepstakes. Emelianenko is set to fight in Moscow on October 23. It’ll be a part of his retirement tour. Fedor has two fights left on his Bellator deal but he hasn’t committed to retiring even when the tour is over. “The Last Emperor” will be 45 years old when he returns to the cage.
UFCMMA Fighting

Video: Jon Jones congratulates Fedor Emelianenko on return announcement

Heavyweight great Fedor Emelianenko is set to return to competition for the first time in almost two years after it was announced Friday that he’d be fighting at a Bellator event on Oct. 23 in Moscow. Many of his peers were excited at the news, including three-time UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.
UFC411mania.com

Jake Hager Wants Fight With Fedor Emelianenko, Josh Barnett Responds

Jake Hager and Josh Barnett are feuding on Twitter after Hager expressed his displeasure at not getting a shot at fighting Fedor Emelianenko. Hager, who competes for Bellator in addition to his AEW work, posted to Twitter on Thursday explaining how he “really honestly believe[s] that” the fight with Emelianenko is his and that “It’s been my fight since I came to Bellator.” He referenced an interview he did with MMA Fighting recently where he said:
Combat Sportsmymmanews.com

Scott Coker says promoting a Fedor Emelianenko fight in Russia is 10 years in the making

Scott Coker always wanted to promote a Fedor Emelianenko fight in Russia. Emelianenko is considered one of, if not the best heavyweight of all time and will return on October 23 in Moscow. It could very well be the Russian’s final fight, but according to Coker, he says he’s excited about the event. A lot of Fedor’s protegees will also be on the card to add some hype to it.
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Fedor Emelianenko could fight Josh Barnett, Junior dos Santos, or Alistair Overeem, says Bellator’s Scott Coker

Heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko could fight Josh Barnett, Junior dos Santos, or Alistair Overeem, says Bellator president Scott Coker. It was revealed last week that Emelianenko will be returning to action on October 23 when he headlines Bellator’s first-ever event in Moscow, Russia. Although “The Last Emperor” is now 44 years old — and he will be 45 by the next time he fights — he is still one of the most accomplished and respected mixed martial artists of all time, and anytime he fights, it’s a big deal. Although Emelianenko will return to the cage this fall, we do not know his opponent yet. However, we now have an idea of who could potentially be for him next.
UFCmmanews.com

Fedor Emelianenko On Khabib’s Retirement: It’s Up To The Fighter

MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko has supported Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s decision to retire from the sport while he was at the top. As 44-year-old Fedor prepares to enter the cage for his 46th fight, Khabib is enjoying retirement, having ended his career as an unbeaten UFC champion. “The Eagle” accomplished everything that...
Combat SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fabricio Werdum wants Fedor Emelianenko rematch in Russia: 'Fedor was never the GOAT'

Fabricio Werdum is pushing hard to win the Fedor Emelianenko sweepstakes. Bellator recently announced Emelianenko (39-6 MMA, 3-2 BMMA) is set to compete in MMA for the first time since 2019 when he headlines the promotion’s debut in Russia on Oct. 23. An opponent has not been named, but company president Scott Coker said there are multiple candidates in the running.
Combat SportsBloody Elbow

Editorial: Late expectations with the great Fedor Emelianenko

Even in victory, I couldn’t make heads or tails of Fedor Emelianenko’s performance against Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. Like watching Charles Bronson discard the movie’s first henchman — maybe it tells us something about how he’ll fare against the criminal mastermind, but probably not. On the other side was Jackson’s husk....
UFCmymmanews.com

Jake Hager Trolls MMA Community With Fake Fedor Emelianenko Fight Announcement

Jake Hager has successfully trolled MMA and professional wrestling fans alike, with a poorly photoshopped fight poster for an October bout with MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko. On Wednesday, AEW and Bellator competitor Jake Hager took twitter by storm, as he revealed he was the man to face Fedor Emelianenko for his return to competition on 23rd October. Of course this was fake, but also very funny. One week earlier, Bellator had announced that Fedor would be returning to main event their first card in Russia at the VTB Arena in Moscow, although no opponent was confirmed. Hager sensing an opportunity to campaign for his shot and punk a few of his followers, tweeted the following: “I can’t wait! @bellatormma @fedoremelianenkoofficial @aewontnt #aewdynamite is LIVE 2 Night”.
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jake Hager wants to fight Fedor Emelianenko in Bellator: “I really honestly believe that this is my fight”

Former WWE superstar Jake Hager wants to fight Fedor Emelianenko in Bellator, saying that “I really honestly believe that this is my fight.”. The legend Emelianenko recently revealed that he is set to return to the Bellator cage this October in Moscow, Russia. Bellator did not announce his opponent yet, with company president Scott Coker admitting that there has been significant interest from other fighters to take on “The Last Emperor,” specifically mentioning Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, and Josh Barnett as potential fights. But it appears there is another challenger in the arena.
UFCfightsports.tv

Former UFC Champion Eyes Fedor Emelianenko Rematch 11 Years After First Encounter

PFL’s Fabricio Werdum wants to fight Fedor Emelianenko on the latter’s return to MMA. The former UFC heavyweight champion has called out Bellator CEO Scott Coker on social media to fix the rematch 11 years after their first meeting under Strikeforce. Werdum shook up the MMA world when he submitted the Last Emperor in 2010. The Russian juggernaut was the firm favourite in the fight, but he suffered his career’s first loss to Werdum via triangle armbar.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Video | Jon Jones Facetimes Fedor Emelianenko following news of his upcoming return

UFC legend Jon Jones Facetimed fellow mixed martial arts great Fedor Emelianenko following news that the Russian will be returning to action this Fall. Yesterday it was announced that Emelianenko will headline the first Bellator event in Moscow, which is set to take place on October 23 at VTB Arena. Although Fedor’s participation at the event is official, an opponent for the MMA legend has yet to be confirmed by the promotion.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Fedor Emelianenko To Fight Former WWE Champion?

If The Last Emporer is looking for his last dance partner to share the cage with, he need-not look further. All Elite Wrestling star and fellow Bellator MMA heavyweight contender, Jake Hager, appears to be actively campaigning for the fight against the returning MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko on social media.
UFCtheScore

Tuivasa KOs Greg Hardy with monster left hand

The Greg Hardy experiment took a turn for the worse at UFC 264. Tai Tuivasa knocked out Hardy at 1:07 of the first round of their heavyweight bout Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Hardy stunned Tuivasa and began walking forward, but the latter turned the tables and...
UFCMMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley breaks UFC 264 news: $75k performance bonuses on the line

UFC 264 is scheduled to go down later tonight (Sat. July 10, 2021) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3, it’s expected to be one of the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) events of the year. Does a more high-profile event equate to...

