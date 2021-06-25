Fedor Emelianenko Set To Headline Bellator Debut Event In Russia
Bellator MMA will be heading to Russia for the first time ever and will bring the legendary Fedor Emelianenko with them. During a special press conference, Bellator President Scott Coker announced that the promotion will be holding an event inside the VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia on October 23. Headlining the event will be Emelianenko against an unnamed opponent. Coker is looking to bring several of his fighters from Russia to the event.www.fightful.com