I truly believe I know more about Southeastern Conference football in the West Division than I do about those seven teams in the East. Obviously, Alabama is in the West and plays the other six teams in the division every year. The Crimson Tide plays Tennessee every year, too, but after 14 consecutive Bama wins over the once-proud Vols, it’s hard to take them too seriously. Maybe if Lane Kiffin had stayed. Or Butch Jones. Or Jeremy Pruitt.