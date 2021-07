It’s back to Red Bull Ring this weekend as the Formula 1 season sticks in Austria for the second straight week. Next up: Qualifying for the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will be looking to stay ahead again after securing pole and the win in the Styrian Grand Prix last week. Verstappen and Red Bull continued their lead over Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes last week with the win. Meanwhile, second-place Mercedes and third-place McLaren will be pushing to get to the top of the field as they try to hold back Red Bull’s push for dominance in 2021.