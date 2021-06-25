‘Why do we need this?’ Councilwoman’s Juneteenth remarks opens old wounds in Warren County.

In an announcement about raising tolls for the 14th straight year, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission CEO Mark Compton boasted that this is the first time in six years the rate is under 6%. Are we supposed to be impressed with such fiscal restraint? The turnpike’s next 5% increase kicks in at the start of 2022, per the announcement. There was a time when reasonable tolls meant most Lehigh Valley motorists didn’t have to think twice about hopping on the Northeast Extension to get to Philadelphia or other destinations. That time’s fading away with each passing year thanks to the commission’s sustained approach to making budget by making motorists pay more. It’s worth noting that the commission’s obligation to fund transportation needs throughout the commonwealth and not just on the roadway it maintains creates a real challenge. But instead of pointing out that the next toll hike is only going to be 5%, we’d rather hear about what kind of actions were taken to control costs before enacting a hike. If they need suggestions, here’s a good place to start: Commission salaries. More than 100 commission employees earn more than $100,000 a year, according to PennWatch, which lists Compton’s annual salary at $225,252. If you want to convince us that another toll hike is necessary, try taking a pay cut first.