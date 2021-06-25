Cancel
‘Why do we need this?’ Councilwoman’s Juneteenth remarks opens old wounds in Warren County.

By Steve Novak
It’s a story Ethyl Conry tells often: After she moved to Warren County in 1989, a man spit tobacco juice on her. He was white. She is Black. They were outside the grocery store in Washington, a borough that is still three-quarters white in a county even whiter. “I’ve been...

Pennsylvania State
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. fireworks law has made state’s cities loud and unsafe. It needs to be changed. | Letter

In authoring the law to open up all types of fireworks for legal purchase in Pennsylvania, Sen. Eugene Yaw, R-Bradford, has wreaked havoc on our cities. One cannot count on people to behave safely and responsibly or to be considerate of their neighbors, especially during holiday celebrations that traditionally involve alcohol. If Pennsylvania legislators cannot muster the common sense to repeal this law altogether, revisions must be made, such as:
Pennsylvania State
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. Turnpike Commission needs to stop raising tolls as its default move | Turkeys & Trophies

In an announcement about raising tolls for the 14th straight year, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission CEO Mark Compton boasted that this is the first time in six years the rate is under 6%. Are we supposed to be impressed with such fiscal restraint? The turnpike’s next 5% increase kicks in at the start of 2022, per the announcement. There was a time when reasonable tolls meant most Lehigh Valley motorists didn’t have to think twice about hopping on the Northeast Extension to get to Philadelphia or other destinations. That time’s fading away with each passing year thanks to the commission’s sustained approach to making budget by making motorists pay more. It’s worth noting that the commission’s obligation to fund transportation needs throughout the commonwealth and not just on the roadway it maintains creates a real challenge. But instead of pointing out that the next toll hike is only going to be 5%, we’d rather hear about what kind of actions were taken to control costs before enacting a hike. If they need suggestions, here’s a good place to start: Commission salaries. More than 100 commission employees earn more than $100,000 a year, according to PennWatch, which lists Compton’s annual salary at $225,252. If you want to convince us that another toll hike is necessary, try taking a pay cut first.
Warren County, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Councilwoman who criticized Juneteenth recognition hit with vote of no confidence

A borough council in Warren County rebuked one of its members for comments she made last month regarding a resolution introduced to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday. Washington Borough Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to censure Councilwoman Louann Cox for comments she made on June 1. Council also unanimously passed a vote of no confidence against Cox. Cox abstained from both votes. Councilman Keith Norris was not present.

