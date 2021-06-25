Chicago Blackhawks: Another Stan Bowman mistake shows in Semi-Final

Lately, there has been a lot of negativity surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks. It’s for a good reason. The team has missed the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons and their future seems murky at best. There are a lot of decisions that the Blackhawks have to make this offseason. They are treading water between going through a rebuild and still trying to remain competitive during the Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews era. It should be a hectic summer for Chicago as the expansion draft with the Seattle Kraken adds another difficult element to their decision-making. Because of that, the team will probably look a lot different next year. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get to know the players they have. So for a positive spin, here are some cool things about the 2020-21 roster.