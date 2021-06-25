Cancel
Chicago Blackhawks: Another Stan Bowman mistake shows in Semi-Final

By Vincent Parise
FanSided
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks are, as you know, watching the playoffs from home. They have a bad roster that has some elite talent at the top. Guys like Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, and Dominik Kubalik are awesome but they have absolutely no help. Stan Bowman has made a plethora of mistakes. The problem with all of his mistakes is they keep finding ways to show themselves. One is now looming large when you watch the current Stanley Cup Playoffs.

