See art in action during Hendersonville’s Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month in July
This July, Hendersonville encourages you to follow some of the most creative routes in the region and meet the artists who live and work there. Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month in July highlights three distinct trails throughout Henderson County that bring together studios and galleries filled with work by nationally renowned artists. The monthlong event includes artist demonstrations, exhibit openings and other special happenings.livingupstatesc.com