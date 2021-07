The MLB Gambling Podcast starts the month of July with a new podcast. Malcolm Bamford and Munaf Manji get you started with a preview of the new week in a new month. The guys get you caught up on news and notes from the weekend that happened after the league. Shohei Ohtani hot bat continues as he earns June Player of the Month honors. In addition, the guys talk about the Dodgers and Brewers winning streaks. Furthermore, the guys discuss Brett Phillips, Pablo Lopez ejection, and MLB’s pitcher of the month.