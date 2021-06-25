Maria Kanellis Bennett Discusses Her Pregnancy Announcement And Working With Becky Lynch
Maria Kanellis Bennett took a risk announcing her pregnancy live on television. On the July 1, 2019, episode of WWE Raw, Maria and her husband, Mike Bennett, face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed-tag team match. After Seth threw Mike into the corner, inadvertently tagging in Maria, Becky entered the match. Maria got off of the ring apron and onto the mic and berated Mike for his inability to mop the floor, both at home and in the ring with Rollins. As Becky got closer, Maria announced that she was pregnant. A stunned Mike asked how it was possible to which Maria replied, "I don't know, because I don't think you're man enough to get me pregnant." Lynch then tossed Bennett into the ring and tapped him out with the Disarm-Her.www.fightful.com