Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Maria Kanellis Bennett Discusses Her Pregnancy Announcement And Working With Becky Lynch

By Gisberto Guzzo
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maria Kanellis Bennett took a risk announcing her pregnancy live on television. On the July 1, 2019, episode of WWE Raw, Maria and her husband, Mike Bennett, face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed-tag team match. After Seth threw Mike into the corner, inadvertently tagging in Maria, Becky entered the match. Maria got off of the ring apron and onto the mic and berated Mike for his inability to mop the floor, both at home and in the ring with Rollins. As Becky got closer, Maria announced that she was pregnant. A stunned Mike asked how it was possible to which Maria replied, "I don't know, because I don't think you're man enough to get me pregnant." Lynch then tossed Bennett into the ring and tapped him out with the Disarm-Her.

www.fightful.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Fightful

Fightful

3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Maria Kanellis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe Raw#Ring Of Honor#Women S Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
WWE
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Marvel pays tribute to Becky Lynch

The juxtaposition of the name Becky Lynch to the world of Marvel is by no means new, in fact, in 2020 there were various rumors about her possible arrival at the cinema in a film by the well-known superhero-themed production house. Becky, after appearing in the Showtime TV series "Billions"...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch Is ‘Sister’ To Top Raw Star

Becky Lynch is praised by people both in the ring and out of it. Many stars backstage love Becky not only as a talent, but as a person as well. One Raw star is stepping up to the plate to give her the praise that has been due for so long by so many as we still await for Lynch to make a huge return. Braun Strowman & Lana Sad Bombshell Leaks.
WWEHollywood Life

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Married: WWE Stars Wed 6 Months After Welcoming 1st Child

Congratulations are in order for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch! The two stars finally tied the knot on June 29. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are married! The professional wrestlers and WWE stars wed on Tuesday, June 29, according to the WWE, who confirmed the news to People. Seth, 35, first teased the news in an Instagram Story early Tuesday, uploading a photo of Becky against a scenic backdrop of palm trees and the ocean. He captioned the picture, “Seems like a fine day to (finally) get married.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nikki Bella & Becky Lynch Bad WWE News Leaks

Becky Lynch remains one of the most popular female WWE Superstars in recent memory. The Man’s meteoric rise to Superstardom back in 2018 is well documented. It propelled her career to the absolute top, which culminated in her winning both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35, defeating both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of the Show of Shows. She is also engaged to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and the two welcomed their baby girl Roux in December of last year. A Becky Lynch jean shorts photo was also released recently.
WWEBleacher Report

WWE's Seth Rollins Announces That He and Becky Lynch Are Getting Married Tuesday

WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are getting married. Fans were tipped off when Rollins referenced his impending nuptials in an Instagram story:. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch getting married today?. If so, huge congrats to them! Awesome news. pic.twitter.com/Lcg8ibiaNF. WWE subsequently confirmed the news. Lynch originally announced their...
UFCchatsports.com

Becky Lynch delivers epic UFC 264 promo

Becky Lynch is also pretty fired up for next Saturday’s UFC 264. The WWE star voiced a promo for the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 event for BT Sport below. Poirier and McGregor will clash for a third time on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena. Poirier owns a second-round knockout win in their last meeting at UFC 257 , while McGregor dropped Poirier in the first round at UFC 178.
WWEf4wonline.com

Daily Update: WWE Icons, Becky Lynch, AEW Cedar Park

F4D: Lance Storm on Del Wilkes, Jericho book, AEW TV, more!. JOB LISTING: Web/UI Developer(s) Experience with OnLamp (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP) GITHUB and Linux command line experience while be helpful as well. CMS - Drupal and Wordpress. vBulletin. Possible experience with AWS (s3 specifically), Dreamhost, UI development. Cloud...
UFCwrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Narrates UFC Promo Featuring Conor McGregor

Becky Lynch narrated a video trailer to hype UFC 264 featuring Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III on July 10. Over the years, Lynch and McGregor have supported each other through chats on social media, or more recently, Lynch promoting one of McGregor’s charity shirts. “Some are born to take...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Seth Rollins ‘Breaks Character’ In Emotional Photo

WWE star Seth Rollins portrays a heel persona in the company but it is needless to say how generous human being Rollins is off the screen. He and his wife, Becky Lynch were recently blessed with a baby girl, Roux and he now understands the feeling of being a father.
WWEPWMania

Matt Riddle Explains Past Issues With Seth Rollins

Riddle recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT and finally revealed how he and his wife Lisa had heat with Seth Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch. There had been rumors of Rollins and Riddle having heat around the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view after comments Rollins made on a WWE Watch Along stream that October, saying he had no interest in ever facing Riddle. After a brief interaction at the Survivor Series, they then worked together at the 2021 Royal Rumble as Rollins eliminated Riddle from the match after a Curb Stomp. Riddle revealed in this new interview that the heat began after his wife Lisa body-shamed some of the female WWE Superstars in a now-deleted Instagram post from November 2019, which included a photo of Lynch’s back side. You can see a screenshot of that post below.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Riddle Sends Message To Seth Rollins After WWE SmackDown

Soon after Seth Rollins qualified for the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match on tonight’s episode of SmackDown, WWE RAW Superstar Riddle reacted with a “Hey bro” tweet. As reported earlier, Riddle addressed his legitimate heat with Rollins in a recent interview, revealing that the tension between the two...
WWE411mania.com

How Should WWE Book Becky Lynch’s Return?

Admit it, something has been missing since May 11th of last year. On May 11th of 2020, WWE lost one of its biggest, most influential superstars on its roster. In a shocking turn of events that saw her ascend the ranks of WWE’s women’s division, topple every opponent placed in front of her and be one of the first three women in history to headline a Wrestlemania card, Becky Lynch announced her indefinite leave of absence from WWE programming.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Wedding Photo Leaks

Are Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch about to tie the knot? According to Rollins’ latest Instagram story – it appears that a wedding has been teased as Rollins uploaded the below photo with the following caption: “Seems like a fine day to get married today.” The photo consists of Lynch and presumably Rollins on a tropical paradise.
RelationshipsWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch New Name After Wedding Leaks

WWE recently confirmed the news that WWE stars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have tied the knot. It is to be noted that Becky Lynch’s real name is Rebecca Quinn and Seth Rollins’ is Colby Lopez, so thereby her new real name will be Rebecca Lopez. Becky Lynch and Seth...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Congratulates Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins On Their Marriage

Earlier on Tuesday, Seth Rollins took to his Instagram Stories and teased that he and Becky Lynch were about to tie the knot. Rollins wrote, “Seems like a fine day to (finally) get married.”. A few hours later, WWE seemingly confirmed that Lynch and Rollins got married by tweeting out...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – Edge Calls Roman Reigns Out, WWE NXT Superstars Debut, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. – The final WWE SmackDown of the ThunderDome era opens up with a video package, looking back at last week’s show. We’re backstage at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Jimmy Uso tries to enter the locker room suite of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He seems anxious but Paul Heyman stops him. Heyman says Reigns is headed to the ring to handle something. Heyman assures Jimmy he will get the attention he wants later tonight. Uso walks off.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

New plans on the way for Roman Reigns

The latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown saw big surprises for the WWE Universe. In the final segment of the blue brand, WWE Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and his faithful ally Paul Heyman took to the ring to celebrate the Hell in A Cell Match victory of the previous week against Rey Mysterio and Mad Genius immediately provoked saying that now there was no one to challenge the champion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy