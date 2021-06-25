Tenille Townes Ignites The Dream-Chaser In Her On ‘Girl Who Didn’t Care’

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about where our courage comes from. I like to think that a big part of it comes from the younger versions of ourselves, who sang along in the backseat to whatever was coming through the speakers in our parents’ dusty pick-up stereos. I knew every Shania Twain song by heart. And U2’s Joshua Tree. And Dolly’s “Coat of Many Colors.” I’d sing along, looking out the window at the blur of passing evergreens, watching a movie in my mind that all the stories in the songs would create, oblivious to the way music was molding and shaping the foundation of my identity.