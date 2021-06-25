Cancel
Tenille Townes Ignites The Dream-Chaser In Her On ‘Girl Who Didn’t Care’

By Jeremy Chua
soundslikenashville.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCritically acclaimed country singer and two-time ACM Award winner Tenille Townes is offering an anthem to all dreamers with her new single, “Girl Who Didn’t Care.”. On the upbeat song, Townes recalls being a little girl, fearlessly “looking at the world like a big old canvas” with unrestrained imagination. The innocence was pure, and the dreams were big. Now a grown adult, the Alberta native finds herself wistfully yearning for that lionhearted spirit to return.

