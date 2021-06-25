Toby Keith Kicks It ‘Old School’ With Up-tempo New Single

Conway Twitty was a successful country music singer who was known for his own hits as well as his many duets with Loretta Lynn, and one of his most iconic songs came in the form of 1970's "Hello Darlin.'' In this tune, from his album Hello Darlin', Twitty runs into an ex-love, and although he plays it cool at first, he admits that he's still pining over her. The song features classic country instrumentation and became one of Twitty's greatest hits, spending four weeks atop the Billboard country charts. It's also one of the singer's most recognizable country songs, alongside "It's Only Make Believe," "Tight Fittin' Jeans," and others.