Toby Keith Kicks It ‘Old School’ With Up-tempo New Single
Toby Keith delivers a way-back jam with his up-tempo new single, “Old School,” highlighting the big times of small-town living. Written by country star husband and wife Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris with Brett Tyler, the feel-good track is a nostalgic ode that lives firmly in the moment — all about a tried-and-true way of life. But with a bouncy beat and Keith’s vocal full of youthful energy, the hit maker sings that sometimes the old ways are more fun.www.soundslikenashville.com