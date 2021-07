The injury sustained by Jamal Murray during their game against the Golden State Warriors was a brutal one, but the pair of injuries that P.J. Dozier dealt with this year were huge blows to both the team as well as the player. Dozier was in the midst of his first season as a true rotation-level player for the Denver Nuggets, and, while he still had a lot of work to do on the offensive end. He was showing that he was more than capable on the defensive end of the floor.