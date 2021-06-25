Morgan Evans Releases Carefree New Song, ‘Love Is Real’

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMorgan Evans is back with new music for the first time since 2019 with “Love Is Real,” released June 24. The track, penned by Evans, Jordan Reynolds and Parker Welling, is a spirited, summer-ready love song which finds the singer on a road trip with a love interest and falling more in love with every mile. With a driving beat and groovy guitar riff, Evans sings about the simple things he loves about his partner, such as her “bare feet on the bench seat,” which only confirm his belief that “Love Is Real.”

