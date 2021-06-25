Morgan Evans Releases Carefree New Song, ‘Love Is Real’

The duo formerly known as Frederick The Younger is now Genevva featuring Aaron Craker and Jenni Cochran. Besides being extremely photogenic and well dressed, they make great music together so we are very excited about their upcoming album called Slip Away. They’ve released a couple of singles in advance and you can listen to “Outside of Cleveland” below. In addition to their album release show, they’ll be playing at our August 25th Waterfront Wednesday with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Brooks Ritter. We asked Jenni about the new album and the album release show: