How to Watch: NC State vs. Vanderbilt in College World Series Semifinals
OMAHA, Neb. -- NC State is one win away from playing in the College World Series championship, as the Pack sits at 2-0 heading into Friday’s first semifinal game. Now the Wolfpack will face Vanderbilt for its second straight game, looking to take care of the Commodores on Friday without having to play again Saturday. If the Pack wins Friday, NC State will await the winner of the other bracket for the three-game championship series. If Vanderbilt wins Friday, the two teams will play again Saturday.247sports.com