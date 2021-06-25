Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

How to Watch: NC State vs. Vanderbilt in College World Series Semifinals

By Alec Sawyer
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. -- NC State is one win away from playing in the College World Series championship, as the Pack sits at 2-0 heading into Friday’s first semifinal game. Now the Wolfpack will face Vanderbilt for its second straight game, looking to take care of the Commodores on Friday without having to play again Saturday. If the Pack wins Friday, NC State will await the winner of the other bracket for the three-game championship series. If Vanderbilt wins Friday, the two teams will play again Saturday.

247sports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kumar Rocker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#College World Series#Ncaa Tournament#Instant Classic#Nc State#Pack#Commodores#Era#Vandy#Vanderbilt Game Info Date#Ncaa Tournament#Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
NCAA
Related
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson football: NFL All-Pro wants Dabo Swinney to ‘quit coaching’

Dabo Swinney, Clemson University, American football, Clemson Tigers football, All-Pro, Cincinnati Bengals, Willie Anderson, Detroit Tigers, College football national championships in NCAA Division I FBS. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with a group of receivers during Dabo Swinney Football Camp 2021 in Clemson, S.C. Thursday, June 10, 2021. Dabo...
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: 4-star recruit spurns Tar Heels, picks ACC rival

Justin Taylor will begin his college basketball career in the ACC, but the 4-star recruit will not be making his way to Chapel Hill. After the UNC basketball program was listed among the finalists in Justin Taylor’s recruitment, there was still a solid chance that the 4-star recruit would commit to the Tar Heels. However, as Taylor’s decision day came closer, all signs pointed to the Charlottesville, Virginia native committing to a different ACC program.
Omaha, NEchatsports.com

Vanderbilt vs Mississippi State Live Stream: Game 1 Schedule, Preview, Prediction, and how to Watch CWS Finals

It’s been a roller coaster ride to say the least at the 2021 NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, and it’s really just getting started. On Monday night, the final series begins between No.4 Vanderbilt and No.7 Mississippi State to determine who will take home the title. The two teams played a three-game series back in late April, in which Vanderbilt won 2-1, taking the first and third games.
Austin, TXBurnt Orange Nation

5-star IOL Devon Campbell releases top 5 schools

Arlington Bowie offensive guard Devon Campbell released his top five schools on Friday and the Texas Longhorns made the cut. The other schools still in the mix include Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, and USC. During June, the 6’3, 310-pounder took official visits to Norman and Los Angeles, leaving him three official...
College Sports247Sports

LOOK: Dick Vitale reacts to UNC landing Dawson Garcia

The North Carolina Tar Heels landed one of the biggest transfer portal wins of the college basketball offseason Thursday with former Marquette forward Dawson Garcia. UNC’s addition of the 6-foot-11 big man drew significant praise from those in the media as first-year coach Hubert Davis looks to successfully follow in the footsteps of the retired Roy Williams.
Mississippi StateWRAL

CWS Championship Series: Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

Yep. When Karma bites, she bites hard. Larry: ChampionshipU Jun 27, 6:51 a.m. Yea, if I truly cared enough to look deeper into this, it’s probably not right what the NCAA has done. But the NCAA was also wrong in investigating UNC for several years which cost us a couple Nattys in basketball. And guess what, the LOL@STATE fans were leading the charge, trying to destroy UNC basketball and Roy, knowing that both were innocent as hell. I feel nothing but joy in my heart.
Oregon State247Sports

COMMITMENT: Oregon State lands TE Jack Velling

July has started hot for the Oregon State Beavers, recruiting to their 2022 class. Friday afternoon Coach Smith received a commitment from Seattle (Wash.) Seattle Prep tight end Jack Velling. Velling, a 6-foot-5, 225 pound athlete holds an impressive offer sheet that includes Michigan, Utah, Arizona State, Air Force among...
Alabama State247Sports

Oklahoma State offers top Alabama QB in 2023 class

Oklahoma State added to its growing list of quarterback offers in the 2023 recruiting class Friday, making a move on the top passer in Alabama. Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian product Christopher Vizzina received his first Big 12 offers from the Cowboys, announcing the news via social media. Vizzina is rated...
Tennessee State247Sports

Former Tennessee safety LaDarrell McNeil dies at 27

On Friday, the University of Tennessee announced some tragic news. Former Tennessee safety LaDarrell McNeil has died at the age of 27. The official Tennessee football Twitter account confirmed the unfortunate news in a post on Friday. The team also offered up support for McNeil’s family in this difficult time.
College Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

UNLV basketball hitting recruiting trail for first time under Kevin Kruger

Jul. 9—College basketball is back to normal, and that includes recruiting. Schools are now allowed to host prospects on visits — one of the first activities to get shut down when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020 — and coaches will be able to hit the road for live evaluation events beginning this weekend.
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

Not much there: Virginia releases 2021-2022 non-conference schedule

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett must think his team needs some work. That’s my take from the light touch non-conference schedule announced on Friday. There are the games with Houston (Nov. 16) and Iowa (Nov. 29), the latter in the B1G/ACC Challenge....
NFL247Sports

Big 12 Breakdown: How does the 2021 Baylor class stack up?

2020 was a tough year for the Baylor Bears. After an 11-3 run in 2019 that came close to unseating Oklahoma as the perennial Big 12 king, the Bears lost head coach Matt Rhule to the NFL and hired Dave Aranda from LSU. The first year of the Aranda tenure saw Baylor fall to a 2-7 record finishing 9th in the Big 12.
College Sports247Sports

Top players Carolina will face from the NCAA Transfer Portal

The South Carolina football team is going to be impacted by players from the NCAA Transfer Portal, and so will every other team in the Southeastern Conference. The Gamecocks, like everyone else, lost some critical players to other schools this offseason as players are allowed one free transfer but first-year head coach Shane Beamer tried to make the best of the situation.
Wake Forest, NCStar News Online

Where will Cape Fear alum Gavin Williams, other N.C. players land in the 2021 MLB Draft?

The 2021 MLB Draft is right around the corner. And a Wake Forest High School shortstop headlines a long list of North Carolina draft hopefuls. Kahlil Watson, who batted .513 and stole 15 bases this spring for the Cougars, has firmly established himself as an upper first round prospect and should join Josh Hamilton, MacKenzie Gore and Austin Beck as the only North Carolina high schoolers to land among the MLB Draft’s top 10 picks since 1999.
NFL247Sports

Ranking the top ACC RB's for 2021 based on returning production

The 2021 college football season kicks off in less than two months, and fall camps will be underway across the country in just one month. That's right: It's nearly football season, and media days for most conferences are right around the corner — the Big 12 actually held its media days this week. The ACC is involved in some of the top opening matchups this year and will provide an interesting race as a handful of teams look to knock off Clemson for the first time in years.
NFL247Sports

Four-star RB Ramon Brown commits to Virginia Tech

Top247 running back Ramon Brown began his long awaited June visits at the same school he ended a busy month of trips. And it is the same place he will play college football. The four-star Midlothian (Va.) Manchester standout announced his commitment to Virginia Tech on Friday on CBSSports HQ. His other finalists were Maryland, South Carolina, West Virginia and Penn State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy