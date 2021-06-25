Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from same model that called Josh Allen's big year
The new NFL season may still be nearly three months away, but with Draft completed, the 2021 NFL schedule announced and players already practicing, smart owners are getting a jump on their 2021 Fantasy football draft prep. Ron Rivera announced an open quarterback competition for the Washington Football Team, and while most would prefer not to resort to starting a Washington quarterback, those hoping to target Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson will be watching closely. Both are dynamic playmakers who should stand to benefit if Ryan Fitzpatrick can win the job.www.cbssports.com