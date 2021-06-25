Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from same model that called Josh Allen's big year

Most fantasy football players are conditioned to follow the herd and draft a QB late. Should you be a contrarian and draft a QB early?. Have you ever heard of the late-round quarterback strategy? It was made famous by NumberFire’s Editor-In-Chief J.J. Zachariason. The goal of the strategy is not to find the fantasy football QB1 but to draft a QB late to find a quality replacement at a much lower cost. If you draft a QB early, the other fantasy managers in your league view you as an abomination. This begs the question — if everyone in your fantasy football league uses the late-round quarterback strategy, can you benefit from being contrarian?