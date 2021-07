Water gardening has become very popular all over the country. The romantic image of an oasis in the desert has always held a magical quality. Though we may be more correctly considered chaparral rather than desert, the magic retains its allure. In the dry heat of our summers, a little running water can sooth the soul and lower the temperature psychologically. Water can be introduced from a tiny source or a large focal point. It can be in the form of a fountain, a pool, a waterfall or a pond.