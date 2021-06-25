Cancel
Consumers have been eager to return to pre-Covid drinking routines, says Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO

By Pia Singh, @pia_singh_
CNBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a CNBC interview Friday, outgoing Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Carlos Brito discussed post-pandemic consumer lifestyles and shifting industry trends. "We saw that a lot of the new normal was just like the old normal in that people were dying to go back to old habits," Brito said. The company's stock...

www.cnbc.com
Businessfooddive.com

AB InBev names company veteran to head its Anheuser-Busch division

AB InBev appointed Brendan Whitworth as president of its North America operations and CEO of Anheuser-Busch starting July 1, the company said in a statement. Whitworth currently is the company’s U.S. chief sales officer and he has held various commercial leadership positions in the U.S. for the last 8 years. He succeeds Michel Doukeris, who is transitioning to the role of global CEO of AB InBev, at the beginning of next month.
Saint Louis, MOKOMU

Anheuser-Busch kicks off beer giveaway as US nears vaccination goal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anheuser-Busch is preparing to open its taps as the U.S. inches closer to a vaccine milestone. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Budweiser brewer promised last month that once 70% of American adults are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, it would buy a beer for anyone 21 or older.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Anheuser-Busch InBev names new North American chief

Anheuser-Busch InBev named a new leader for its North American operations Monday. Brendan Whitworth, the company’s current U.S. chief sales officer, will take over Thursday when current North American chief Michel Doukeris becomes CEO. The North American division, which is headquartered in St. Louis, has been challenged in recent years...
Drinksmodernreaders.com

Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,752 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

BUD has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.
Drinkskkoh.com

#BoycottHeineken Trends in UK After Brewer Celebrates Vaccines

Heineken NV ran a minute-long ad on social media Thursday showing senior citizens dancing in a nightclub and racing to skinny-dip at a nearby beach. It ended with the message, “The night belongs to the vaccinated. Time to join them.”. By Friday, bands of aggrieved users on Twitter were threatening...
Economymodernreaders.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €66.62 ($78.37).
Drinkssportswar.com

Fun fact: Guess how much Anheuser-Busch spent on advertising in 2017.

Anheuser-Busch InBev – the largest beer advertiser in the U.S. In 2017, Anheuser-Busch spent a total of 1.54 billion U.S. dollars on advertising in the United States, including spending on traditional and online media.Jan 14, 2021. They spend over $171K PER HOUR in 2017 on advertising their product! They wouldn't...
BusinesseMarketer

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s inclusive marketing efforts start from within

Many brands are striving to better reflect real-world diversity in an effort to strengthen their relationships with consumers. For Anheuser-Busch InBev, that work begins internally. We recently spoke with Jodi Harris, global vice president of marketing culture and capabilities at Anheuser-Busch InBev, about what the company’s inclusivity efforts look like...
Drinksjust-drinks.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Cutwater Spirits Pina Colada RTD – Product Launch

Location – The US, available nation-wide in the off-premise channel. Price – SRP of US$13.99 per four-pack of 12oz (35.5cl) cans on Drizly. Anheuser-Busch InBev has released another Cutwater pre-mixed cocktail variant. Piña Colada joins more than 20 pre-mix cocktails in the Cutwater Spirits RTD range. The new flavour is...
Economymarketingdive.com

Molson Coors ending production of Coors Seltzer, Brewbound reports

Molson Coors Beverage is ending production of Coors Seltzer, Brewbound reported, citing a memo from the company to its wholesalers. The Chicago-based beverage maker has asked wholesalers to sell through the remaining inventory they have in stock, according to the message. The discontinuation of Coors Seltzer will allow the company...
Drinksmorningbrew.com

Breaking down Anheuser-Busch’s “biggest beer giveaway in history”

Last month, Anheuser-Busch trumpeted its plans to give away beer once 70% of American adults are (at least partially) vaccinated, a goal it hoped the country would meet in time for July 4 celebrations. While the US hasn’t hit that milestone quite yet, the beer giant is making good on its promise this weekend anyway.
Drinksvinepair.com

Molson Coors Kills Off Coors Seltzer, Shifts Focus to Vizzy and Topo Chico

With hard seltzer sales soaring and new players entering the market regularly, speculation abounds as to how long the trend can continue. Now, in the heat of the summer, a major name is getting out of the game. In a surprise statement, Molson Coors’s chief marketing officer, Michelle St. Jacques,...
DrinksWellsville Daily Reporter

Bill Pullman featured in promo: Anheuser-Busch giving away free beer over July 4th

Hornell native featured in promotion as Budweiser will give away a free beer to Americans during the July 4 holiday to celebrate vaccination progress. Anheuser-Busch and Hornell native Bill Pullman are teaming up to celebrate America's progress in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic this July 4 weekend. Remember Anheuser-Busch’s promise to...
Public Healthnutritionaloutlook.com

How has COVID-19 changed consumer food and drink preferences?

Ingredient suppliers share their latest research on how consumer attitudes towards functional foods and beverages changed over the past year. Like many consumer categories, the food and drink market saw marked shifts in purchasing behavior throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies that supply health-promoting ingredients for functional food and beverages have been tracking these trends and are advising their clients on how these shifts could reshape the lay of the land ahead.
DrinksThe Drum

Heineken’s pro-vaccination campaign triggers calls for brand boycott from anti-vaxxers

Beer brand Heineken has found itself the subject of sustained backlash on Twitter as it becomes an inadvertent lightning rod for anti-vaxxers. The Dutch brewer precipitated the controversy after sticking its neck out to strike a staunchly pro-vaccination stance for its latest advertising campaign ‘The Night Belongs to the Vaccinated’, in which seniors are depicted partying like it’s 2019.

