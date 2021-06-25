Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Lego is finally making its iconic bricks from recycled plastic

By WKRC
WKRC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBS/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Legos will soon be made from recycled plastic bottles. The toy company is aiming to create its new blocks without people noticing the difference. Lego currently uses plastic made from crude oil but hopes to make the switch within two years. The new prototype is...

local12.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycled Plastic#Lego Bricks#Plastic Bottles#Cbs Newspath#Wkrc#Legos#Vp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Lego
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
AnimalsPosted by
CNN

Cows' stomachs can break down hard-to-recycle plastic, study finds

(CNN) — Researchers in Austria may have found an unlikely solution to the problem of plastic pollution: cows, and the microbes found inside their stomachs. Researchers from the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU) in Vienna, the Austrian Center of Industrial Biotechnology and the University of Innsbruck found that common plastics could be broken down when exposed to rumen, the matter found in the largest part of a cow's stomach.
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Tasty Trash? Scientists Make Vanilla Flavoring from Used Plastic

Whether you consume it in ice cream, coffee, cupcakes, pudding, or protein shakes, the vanilla you eat in the future might taste just a little bit sweeter thanks to a surprising new ingredient: used plastic. Admittedly, it doesn’t sound very appetizing. To scientists at Scotland’s University of Edinburgh, however, what’s...
Washington Post

The goal is less plastic, not more recycled plastic

The June 21 editorial “Turning the tide of trash” said that a “virgin plastics” tax could help save the oceans. Unfortunately, the argument is deeply flawed. It’s true that taxing virgin plastic could encourage companies to use more recycled plastic. And that’s good, because making new plastic is harmful and resource intensive. But, where will we find more plastic to recycle? Not the ocean.
EnvironmentPosted by
92.9 NIN

This Vegan Sneaker Made From Recycled Plastic Helps Clean the Oceans

Brazilian sustainable footwear brand Cariuma plans to support ocean cleaning efforts with its new vegan sneakers. The brand is launching a range of “ocean-friendly “ sneakers that are made from textiles derived from repurposed plastic collected from the ocean. The launch is meant to help solve the growing pollution problem in oceans worldwide. The vegan sneakers will be made from recycled plastic and sugarcane. Cariuma is working in partnership with 4ocean - an organization fighting widespread plastic pollution - and promised to remove two pounds of trash from oceans and rivers with every purchase.
Environmentdesignboom.com

plastic bags could be recycled into wearable fabrics, says new research

An international team of researchers has turned polyethylene into lightweight fabrics with a smaller environmental impact than natural fibers such as cotton. polyethylene, also called polythene, is a material commonly found in single-use plastic bags and food packaging. the scientists hope that this breakthrough could provide an incentive to recycle plastic products.
TravelPosted by
Red Tricycle

9 Great Storage Solutions for ALL the LEGO Bricks

If there’s one thing we’re always looking for as parents, it’s a better way to store LEGO bricks. While we still haven’t found the perfect storage solution, we did find plenty of options to help get you started. From rolling carts to a bag that sweeps everything up in one swoop, here are our top picks for how to keep those bricks together and out from under your feet.
EnvironmentRailway Gazette

Network Rail installs recycled plastic sleepers

UK: Network Rail has announced its first main line use of composite sleepers made from recycled plastic. These have been installed on Sherrington viaduct between Salisbury and Warminster where weight restrictions previously required the use of wood rather than concrete.
EnvironmentNew Scientist

Compostable plastic cutlery can be recycled into home-insulating foam

Compostable plastic can be turned into a foam that functions as building insulation, creating a potential solution to difficulties in recycling the material. Polylactic acid (PLA) is a plastic made of fermented starch from corn or sugar cane. It is designed to break down into harmless material once used and disposed of, but doing so requires industrial composting, which isn’t available in all locations.
EnvironmentGarden City Telegram

FROM ZOO TO YOU Making July a plastic free month

Summertime brings about a lot of fun outdoor activities: family vacations, trips to the lake, camping, and fairs! All these events usually involve food, prizes, souvenirs, and so much more. Ask yourself a question about these events: do we typically produce a lot of garbage? Yes! Are there ways we can reduce the amount of garbage we produce at these events or in our everyday lives? Of course! Every summer, participating zoos and aquariums host a challenge called Plastic Free Ecochallenge.
EnvironmentInhabitat.com

Mattel reveals new Barbie made from recycled ocean-bound plastic

A new collection from toy company Mattel is using Barbie to engage children in supporting a greener future. The Barbie Loves the Ocean line includes three fashion dolls, a playset and accessories made from 90% recycled ocean-bound plastic parts sourced within 50 kilometers of waterways in areas that are lacking formal waste collection systems.
Environmentchemistryworld.com

Is chemical recycling of plastics the future?

Join us to find out how the existing recycling system works, where we are with chemical recycling, and the opportunities and challenges it presents for the future of recycling. This is the second in a series of free events throughout 2021 developed by the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Science Policy Unit, exploring current issues around plastic production, use, reuse and disposal.
Environmentfooddive.com

Labatt USA debuts recycled, photodegradable plastic beer carrier rings

Labatt USA is introducing recycled and photodegradable plastic carrier rings for six-packs of 16-ounce cans of Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light beers in the United States. They replace the plastic rings found on its six packs, which are imported from Canada. The RingCycles packaging from Hi-Cone is made of...
Industryprdaily.com

Lego unveils recycled bricks, Brands place more emphasis on measurement than agency counterparts, and USPS defends plan for slower mail service

This past month has seen a litany of creative campaigns rethink what it means to create purpose-driven campaigns during Pride Month as brands increasingly move away from rainbow-branded merchandise to focus on creating spaces that foster conversation and provide resources to LGBTQ+ communities. Now, W Hotels has launched a summer...
EnvironmentEarth 911

Plastic Toy Recycling: Mattel Launches New Program

Kids grow and change quickly, and so does their taste in toys. One minute, they can’t get enough dolls. The next minute, they can’t stand the idea of them, opting for toy cars instead. As kids grow up, parents often find themselves with lots of unwanted plastic toys to dispose of. And toy recycling options are limited.
Buffalo News

Another Voice: Chemical recycling won’t solve our plastics problem

Although Brightmark CEO and Founder Bob Powell’s June 28 “Another Voice” frames New York’s sustainable economic future as dependent on a technology called “chemical recycling,” nothing could be further from the truth. In the 1980s, petrochemical industries spent lots of money on a major public relations campaign to convince Americans...
Earth 911

We Earthlings: Recycling Plastic #1

Did you know that recycling just one pound of plastic #1 (also labeled PET or PETE) saves 22.9 kilowatt-hours of energy and 47.4 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions over producing the same amount of plastic from virgin materials?. Plastic #1 may be best known for its use in the production...
EnvironmentPosted by
Gadget Flow

FacePlant Sunglasses boast recycled plastic frames with biodegradable & replaceable lenses

Fed up of breaking or scratching your sunglasses? Wish there was a better way? FacePlant Sunglasses solve that problem and are incredibly sustainable. Moreover, if you scratch the biodegradable lenses, no problem; pop them out, plant them in the ground, and pop new lenses in! The frames consist of 5 recycled plastic bottles, helping to contribute to a plastic-free ocean. Designed with the FLX Hinge 2.0, the FacePlant Sunglasses are super flexible, making them very comfortable to wear. In fact, they weigh just 31 grams, enabling you to run, dance, and play sports without even noticing them. On top of all that, they are indestructible; the FacePlant team has run them over with a car at 30 mph! Additionally, they provide UV 400 and Cat 3 protection as standard, and there are polarized options. Finally, there are 2 styles, the Crash Overrides and Wasted Weekends, available in 4 colors.
Idaho8.com

Dow project turns plastic mesh into recycled plastic golf tees

MIDLAND, Michiga (WNEM) — The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational team is turning used plastic mesh into recycled plastic golf tees. The goal of the project is show how sports can promote a circular economy. “This is a prime example of how the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational is teeing...
Los Angeles, CAHyperallergic

A Bright New Grocery Store, Made Entirely of Recycled Plastic

LOS ANGELES — There’s something strange about The Plastic Bag Store, a bright new grocery in downtown Los Angeles. At first glance, their frozen pizza looks like any other pepperoni delicacy, but upon closer inspection, you’ll notice that the cheese is wrinkled, the toppings are trimmed with expiration dates, and the brand name, “Bagarino,” is completely alien. This pizza, and everything else in the store, is made from discarded plastic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy