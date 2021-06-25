Take a test, get a coupon

BROOKINGS – Even though COVID-19 numbers are rapidly declining throughout the state, it is still important to get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to COVID-19. Thankfully, the South Dakota State University Student Health Clinic and the South Dakota Department of Health have teamed up to provide all students, faculty, staff and Brookings community members free COVID-19 testing during the summer. Any individual who completes the test will receive a $10 coupon to use in any SDSU retail location, including the bookstore and Dairy Bar.