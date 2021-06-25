Cancel
Carlisle named Pacers head coach

By Jun 25, 2021
Brookings Register
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – When Kevin Pritchard hired a new coach in October, he took a calculated risk. This time, the Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations went for the known commodity. Pritchard hired longtime Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle on Thursday, reuniting the 61-year-old with the team that helped relaunch...

