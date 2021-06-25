What’s the music on the BBC’s Wimbledon TV coverage?

‘Do you like tennis?’ my now husband asked me casually early on in our courtship. Before I had had a chance to show off my extensive knowledge of Wimbledon showdowns, dress-codes, dramas and Debenture etiquette, he presented me with a pair of tickets to the Royal Box on the first Tuesday. Much hand wringing over the detail followed. Might the BBC cameras, casting around for A-listers, linger over us as we watched? Should one, could one, wear sunglasses or would a hat be better? Who would we sit next to and would we have to knowledgeably discuss the finer points of play? Such are the existential questions one might ask oneself when, after a lifetime of watching the Royal Box on the television, you step through the looking glass and sit in the hallowed enclosure yourself.