Robotic surgery equipment for Prisma OMH
Robotic equipment to assist in surgeries is on its way to Prisma Health’s Oconee Memorial Hospital. A demonstration of the Da Vinci XI system took place this morning at the hospital. Courtney Nations, executive director of the Oconee Memorial Hospital Foundation, says there’s excitement at the hospital because this piece of equipment will serve as an option for patients undergoing urology and gynecological procedures in a more than non-invasive way than such procedures in the past. Local surgeons are being trained in the operation of the robotic equipment, and Nations says its use is standard instruction for young professionals arriving from today’s medical training schools. There’s a $2 million price tag for the equipment. Prisma’s OMH has acquired it initially on a short-term lease, while local funds are raised to pay for it. The Hospital Foundation has, so far, provided $267 thousand toward the cost. Among the contributors is the Oconee-Clemson “Women in Philanthropy” which made a $50 thousand donation.wgog.com