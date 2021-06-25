Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Robotic surgery equipment for Prisma OMH

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 16 days ago

Robotic equipment to assist in surgeries is on its way to Prisma Health’s Oconee Memorial Hospital. A demonstration of the Da Vinci XI system took place this morning at the hospital. Courtney Nations, executive director of the Oconee Memorial Hospital Foundation, says there’s excitement at the hospital because this piece of equipment will serve as an option for patients undergoing urology and gynecological procedures in a more than non-invasive way than such procedures in the past. Local surgeons are being trained in the operation of the robotic equipment, and Nations says its use is standard instruction for young professionals arriving from today’s medical training schools. There’s a $2 million price tag for the equipment. Prisma’s OMH has acquired it initially on a short-term lease, while local funds are raised to pay for it. The Hospital Foundation has, so far, provided $267 thousand toward the cost. Among the contributors is the Oconee-Clemson “Women in Philanthropy” which made a $50 thousand donation.

wgog.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Da Vinci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prisma Health#Oconee Memorial Hospital#The Da Vinci Xi#Nations#Omh#The Hospital Foundation#The Oconee Clemson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Health Services
Related
Floyd County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Floyd Medical Center expanding robotic-assisted surgery procedures

Floyd Medical Center is investing $3.9 million to add two surgical robots to provide improved comfort and better results for orthopedic surgery patients. A DePuy Synthes VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution, used for total knee replacement surgery, and a second da Vinci Xi Surgical System will be added as part of the $3.9 million project. Both systems enhance the surgeon’s ability to perform minimally invasive procedures with more precision.
Spokane, WAKXLY

New spinal surgery robot will offer cutting edge care

SPOKANE, Wash. – The surgeons of Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center are about to take their surgical care up to a whole new level, offering quicker recovery to their patients. Thanks in part to donors who gave $1.5 million through the Providence Health Care Foundation, they recently brought in a Globus Medical Excelsuis GPS, a surgical robot.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Morning Checkup: Mako robotic arm assisted surgery

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center has new technology to help surgeons. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. David Newman talked about Mako robotic arm assisted surgery during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above. The robotics help the surgeon...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Robotic Platforms Not Superior for Abdominopelvic Surgery

Last Updated: June 28, 2021. Robot-assisted surgery had longer operative duration than laparoscopy, but no obvious difference compared to open surgery. MONDAY, June 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For adults undergoing abdominopelvic surgery, robot-assisted surgery currently offers no clear advantage over laparoscopy or open surgery, and it increases operative duration compared with laparoscopy, according to a systematic review published online June 29 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
HealthMedscape News

No Clear Advantage to Robot-Assisted Abdominopelvic Surgery Over Conventional Surgery

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - A literature review has found "no clear advantage" to performing abdominopelvic surgery with currently available robotic platforms, which are costly and increase operation times, researchers report. "Robot-assisted surgery has established itself as safe and effective but has not yet shown clear clinical benefit over either...
Texas Statebeckersspine.com

Texas hospital adds neurosurgery, becomes robotic surgery Center of Excellence

HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball (Texas) began this year by launching neurosurgery and neurotrauma programs and was recently recognized as a Center of Excellence in robotic surgery by the Surgical Review Corp., Community Impact Newspaper reported June 30. The hospital is one of two robotic Centers of Excellence in Greater Houston...
Engineeringarxiv.org

Overcoming the Force Limitations of Magnetic Robotic Surgery: Impact-based Tetherless Suturing

Magnetic robotics obviate the physical connections between the actuators and end effectors resulting in ultra-minimally invasive surgeries. Even though such a wireless actuation method is highly advantageous in medical applications, the trade-off between the applied force and miniature magnetic end effector dimensions has been one of the main challenges in practical applications in clinically relevant conditions. This trade-off is crucial for applications where in-tissue penetration is required (e.g., needle access, biopsy, and suturing). To increase the forces of such magnetic miniature end effectors to practically useful levels, we propose an impact-force-based suturing needle that is capable of penetrating into in-vitro and ex-vivo samples with 3-DoF planar freedom (planar positioning and in-plane orienting). The proposed optimized design is a custom-built 12 G needle that can generate 1.16 N penetration force which is 56 times stronger than its magnetic counterparts with the same size without such an impact force. By containing the fast-moving permanent magnet within the needle in a confined tubular structure, the movement of the overall needle remains slow and easily controllable. The achieved force is in the range of tissue penetration limits allowing the needle to be able to penetrate through tissues to follow a suturing method in a teleoperated fashion. We demonstrated in-vitro needle penetration into a bacon strip and successful suturing of a gauze mesh onto an agar gel mimicking a hernia repair procedure.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, It May Be an Early Alzheimer's Sign, Study Says

Everyone has their own routine when it comes to getting ready for bed. The tricks people use to help themselves fall asleep are even more varied. But when it comes to your health, there could be a specific red flag that appears after you've hit the sheets you might be missing. That's because according to a study, it may be an early sign of Alzheimer's if you notice this one thing during the night. Read on to see what you should be keeping your eye on while you're getting your shut-eye.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Electronicsmedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

7 companies using robot-assisted surgery to transform orthopedics

It seems as if every orthopedic device company is getting involved in robot-assisted surgery — rolling out robots to assist surgeons operating on the knee, hip, shoulder or spine. Two events in recent years especially signaled that robots were coming into their own in the space: Stryker spent $1.7 billion...
Health ServicesPosted by
The Press

Hannon Orthopedics Launches Patient Education Video Series Featuring Outpatient Robotic-Assisted Knee Replacement Surgery

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With growing numbers of young, active patients electing to have total and partial knee replacement surgeries, Double-Board Certified orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Michael Hannon believed insight and knowledge were the most significant tools he could provide his patients to set the stage for a successful procedure.
ElectronicsMedicalXpress

Are robots in surgery better than regular ol' hands?

A review of published research found no clear advantage to surgery with existing robotic platforms, which are costly and increase operation duration. The authors suggest that with refinement, competition, and cost reduction, future versions have the potential to improve clinical outcomes. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Technologymassdevice.com

Explorer Surgical expands offerings into robotic surgery space

Explorer Surgical announced today that will expand its cloud-based digital platform into the robotic surgery space. As a result of the foray into surgical robotics, medical robotics companies will now be able to leverage the Explorer Live digital platform and procedural playbook, video capabilities and data collection offerings to improve workflow and performance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy