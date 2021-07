The CHP responded to the scene around 10:40 p.m., on the northbound No. 1 lane of the highway, just south of V Street. Furthermore, authorities pointed out that an ongoing road construction caused the No. 1 lane to merge into the No. 2 lane. As a result, a 2021 Mazda CX-5 rear-ended a big-rig driven by 52-year-old Robert Ondracek, of Fresno.