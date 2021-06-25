Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Kenyatté Hassell wins Democratic nomination in special primary runoff for Alabama House District 78

By Caitlin Vanden Boom
Posted by 
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jBo8l_0afCfMan00

A special Democratic primary runoff for District 78 in the Alabama House of Representatives was held on June 22, 2021. Kenyatté Hassell defeated Donald Williams and advanced to the general election.

The general election is scheduled for September 7. The filing deadline passed on March 23. Hassell will be running against Loretta Grant (R).

The special election was called after Kirk Hatcher (D) was elected to the Alabama State Senate in a special election on March 2, 2021. Hatcher served from 2018 to 2021.

The September 7 special election will mark the fifth Alabama state legislative special election this year and the third special election for the state house of representatives. Ben Robbins (R) defeated Fred Crum (D) in the January 19 special election for House District 33. Virginia Applebaum (D) and April Weaver (R) will compete for Senate District 14 and Sheridan Black (D) will face Kenneth Paschal (R) in House District 73 on July 13.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

182
Followers
258
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
April Weaver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic#The Alabama State Senate#Sheridan Black
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Cobb County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Early voting begins for House District 34 runoff

Polls opened Monday for early voting in the runoff to claim the seat vacated by former State Rep. Bert Reeves in State House District 34. Republican Devan Seabaugh, an executive at Metro Atlanta Ambulance, and Democrat Priscilla Smith, an artist and former educator, are facing off as the top two finishers from the June 15 election. Seabaugh bested a field of five candidates with 47.1% of the vote; Smith received 24.6%.
New York City, NYthechiefleader.com

Lander Wins Democratic Comptroller Nomination

City Council Member Brad Lander has defeated Council Speaker Corey Johnson in the Democratic primary for City Comptroller, with Mr. Johnson conceding July 6. Mr. Lander was expected to election in November because of a huge Democratic registration advantage in the city after receiving 339,129 votes, or 51.9 percent, in the final round of the ranked-choice contest in which absentee ballots were counted.
Presidential Electionabc17news.com

Eric Adams will win Democratic primary for NYC mayor, CNN projects

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams will be the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City, CNN projects, following the latest ranked-choice count of primary voters, a tally that for the first time included the lion’s share of nearly 126,000 absentee ballots cast. Former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia finished a...
New York City, NYNPR

Two weeks after primary night in New York City, the results of the first ranked-choice election for mayor are in. Former police captain Eric Adams has secured the Democratic nomination. He's expected to win in November.

Gwynne Hogan from member station WNYC has been covering the race. Hey, Gwynne. GWYNNE HOGAN, BYLINE: Hey there. KELLY: All right. So these results came in yesterday evening, and then we saw the two other front-runners bow out of the race. They were - just remind us. HOGAN: Right. There's...
Cobb County, GAWXIA 11 Alive

Runoff race set for next Tuesday for Cobb state House district seat

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Voters in a Cobb County state House district will head to the polls once again to decide who will hold a seat vacated by a longtime state legislator. The runoff race between Republican ambulance company executive Devan Seabaugh of Marietta and Democrat artist and educator Priscilla Smith of Kennesaw will take place on Tuesday, July 13.
Westchester County, NYYonkers Tribune.

Tim Idoni Wins Democratic Primary for Westchester County Clerk

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — July 3, 2021 — We are happy to share with you that Tim Idoni is the declared winner in the Democratic Primary for Westchester County Clerk. Over the past 11 days, the Idoni campaign has worked to make sure that every properly cast vote was counted. The canvass of all the absentee ballots concluded this morning.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Kathryn Garcia could win the NYC Democratic mayoral primary

(CNN) — New York City's Democratic mayoral primary race is far from over. The city is taking a long time to figure out who has won under the new ranked choice voting system. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams had about a 10-point lead over civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley and former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia when initial first choice preferences were announced on June 23.
Poughkeepsie, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Newcomer wins Democratic primary for Poughkeepsie council seat

POUGHKEEPSIE – The results for the Democratic primary for the Ward 8 Poughkeepsie Common Council seat are ready to be certified, with newcomer Alana Wade being declared the winner. Matt McNamara resigned from the council at the beginning of June but still received 28 votes in the primary. According to...
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Khalid Bey narrowly wins Democratic primary in race for Syracuse mayor

Khalid Bey is one step closer to Syracuse City Hall. After hours of absentee ballot counting, Bey is claiming victory in the Democratic primary election in the close race for Syracuse mayor, defeating party insider favorite and fellow city Common Councilor Michael Greene, who conceded Tuesday morning. "Upon today’s canvassing...
Boston, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

Republicans push for voter ID requirement

BOSTON — State Republican leaders want to update voter laws to require photo IDs, but critics say the effort smacks of voter suppression. MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons announced this week a push to get a question on the 2022 ballot asking voters to update state election laws to require IDs at the polls. Republicans have started raising money and enlisting volunteers to gather enough signatures to put the referendum before voters.
Posted by
Axios

Alaska GOP endorses Murkowski challenger in U.S. Senate race

The Alaska Republican Party endorsed former state commissioner Kelly Tshibaka on Saturday for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). Why it matters: It's another sign of division in the GOP between supporters of former President Trump and those who've publicly criticized him. Several senators have been censured in their home states for voting to convict Trump at his second impeachment trial earlier this year — including Murkowski.
ElectionsAustin American-Statesman

Texas Legislature begins fight over GOP voting bills, drawing Capitol crowds

Braving long lines and longer wait times, hundreds of Texans descended Saturday on the Capitol to offer testimony — most of it in opposition, according to registration forms — on the two main Republican voting bills as the Legislature began work on the special session's most contentious issue. The rare...
U.S. Politicschestertownspy.org

The Democrats did it in 1879, What about GOP in 2021 or 22? By Tom Timberman

Younger Dems today may not know, that in the 19th Century their political party was pro slavery, pro Confederacy, pro Jim Crow. and pro White Supremacy. The Reps were the good guys. Following the Civil War, when the Southern states regained the right to participate in Federal elections, they returned Dem confederates to the US Congress and state legislatures..

Comments / 0

Community Policy