Eanes ISD adopts FY 2021-22 budget and tax rate, anticipates incoming federal relief
Eanes ISD trustees met June 22 to adopt a fiscal year 2021-22 budget with a $1 million deficit, but officials say incoming federal dollars should place the district in a good financial standing. Total expenditures for the incoming year are projected to be roughly $1 million more than the district’s total revenue. However, roughly $3.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief should become available in the coming months, according to EISD Chief Financial Officer Chris Scott.communityimpact.com