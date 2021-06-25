Cancel
Politics

Eanes ISD adopts FY 2021-22 budget and tax rate, anticipates incoming federal relief

By Amy Rae Dadamo
Community Impact Austin
 16 days ago
Eanes ISD trustees met June 22 to adopt a fiscal year 2021-22 budget with a $1 million deficit, but officials say incoming federal dollars should place the district in a good financial standing. Total expenditures for the incoming year are projected to be roughly $1 million more than the district’s total revenue. However, roughly $3.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief should become available in the coming months, according to EISD Chief Financial Officer Chris Scott.

