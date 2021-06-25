Eanes ISD adopts FY 2021-22 budget and tax rate, anticipates incoming federal relief

Mayor and City Council and residents of Gaithersburg:. We are pleased to provide the adopted budget for the City of Gaithersburg for Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22). This past year was full of unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global upheaval of the pandemic has disrupted every aspect of our lives and many have experienced deep loss. The economic downturn is one of many fallouts of COVID-19. The need to shelter in place and limit activity to only the most essential of tasks to control the spread of the virus has dramatically reduced City revenues and created an environment of unpredictability around future fiscal impact. In anticipation of revenue declines, the FY21 budget was optimized to respond to the ongoing public health crisis and maintain high quality services, while being reduced in other areas to balance the budget. Although the impact to the City’s revenue was even greater than expected, we have pivoted City operations and programs to meet the needs of the community in the fiscally responsible manner for which we are known.