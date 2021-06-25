Receive up to $7,000 Savings OR Business Class Airfare Upgrade

Results from a recent survey by VacationRenter found that remote, socially distanced vacations are on the rise, but the results might not be exactly what you’d expect. Since the pandemic, more than half of the survey’s 1,027 respondents had taken a remote getaway, the majority having stayed in a cabin around one to three hours away from their homes. Around one quarter of participants drove a bit farther, four to six hours away. Most people stayed with their partners and their families.