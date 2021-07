Growing up, you probably played either softball or baseball in your town’s youth leagues. Heck, even as adults you’ve likely played in a local baseball league or slow-pitch, bar league softball tournament at some point. According to Statista, around 30 million Americans play at least one game of either softball or baseball every single year. Both sports do not take the physical toll on our bodies like football or basketball can, which makes them more popular amongst all ages than any other team sport.