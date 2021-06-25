Cancel
Murdaugh father, son offer $100K reward in double homicide case

Savannah Morning News
 16 days ago

S.C. LOWCOUNTRY — The two surviving immediate family members of a prominent S.C. Lowcountry family that suffered a double homicide on June 7 are offering a $100,000 reward in hopes of bringing justice to their family. On the night of June 7, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, and her youngest son,...

www.savannahnow.com
