The Santa Clarita Valley LGBTQ Center held a car parade Sunday from Bridgeport Park through Valencia to culminate Pride Month celebrations. “We wanted to do something that was heat-friendly, but still visible, so we decided to do a car parade — so that way you could be in your nice, air-conditioned car, while also celebrating pride,” said Kelly Ramnarine, co-founder of Queer SCV, which also participated in the event. “Nobody gets heatstroke, everyone goes home happy.”