Every week a list of Steam's Global Top Sellers is released, and the week ending June 27 showed that in the top five, three of the titles belonged to Xbox Game Studios titles. As seen on the Steam Database, Sea of Thieves skyrocketed from 9th to the top position last week, following the launch of its A Pirate's Life expansion. Not only that, but both Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Forza Horizon 4 emerged for the first time in a while - the former sitting at 5th with the other just above at 4th.