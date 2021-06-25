Rihanna's Tattoos: A Guide To The Fenty Beauty Founder's Body Art

Since she burst onto the scene with 'Pon De Replay' and her first album Music Of The Sun in 2009, we've looked to Rihanna as the inspiration for many things over the years. She's encouraged us to address our feelings with moving songs like 'Stay', be creative when it comes to style (need we mention her showstopping Met Gala looks?), take risks in beauty - this was the woman who pulled off a mullet, guys -, taught us the importance of standing up for social justice and being charitable, living life to the full by always having fun and generally employing a 'no f*cks given attitude in life', like the time she took a hip flask to the Grammys or the constant clap backs to impatient fans badgering for her ninth album.